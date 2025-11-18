Rio Tinto To Cut Yarwun Alumina Output By 40% From 2026, Impacting 180 Jobs

(RTTNews) - Rio Tinto announced plans to reduce production at the Yarwun Alumina Refinery in Gladstone by 40 per cent starting in October 2026. The move is intended to extend the refinery's operational life until 2035 while providing time to explore further life-extension and modernization opportunities.

The decision comes as Yarwun's tailings facility is projected to reach capacity by 2031 under current production levels. By scaling back output, Rio Tinto will gain an additional four years to develop and implement technical solutions that could further prolong the refinery's future.

The production curtailment will affect approximately 180 roles at the refinery. Redeployment planning across Rio Tinto's Gladstone operations is already underway to support impacted employees. Annual alumina production will decrease by about 1.2 million tonnes, though customer requirements and other Rio Tinto operations—including bauxite mines and aluminium smelters—will remain unaffected.

Yarwun continues to be a key operation for Rio Tinto. The company is advancing innovative tailings management solutions, such as neutralisation and centrifuge-based dry tailings, while also prioritising decarbonisation initiatives. These include replacing coal and gas in boilers with biofuels and progressing the Hydrogen Calcination Project, a world-first initiative backed by funding from the Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA).

Currently, Yarwun employs around 725 people and produces approximately 3 million tonnes of alumina annually, supplying Rio Tinto's aluminium smelters and international customers.