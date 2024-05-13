Sanofi To Invest Over EUR 1 Bln Further For Biomanufacturing In France

(RTTNews) - French drug major Sanofi (SNYNF, SNY) announced Monday an investment of more than 1 billion euros to create new bioproduction capacity at its various sites in France.

The new investment for biomanufacturing in Val de Marne, Seine-Maritime and Rhone sites will create more than 500 jobs. It is expected to significantly strengthen France's ability to control the production of essential medicines from start to finish, for the present day and into the future.

In Vitry-sur-Seine, Sanofi will invest 1 billion euros to build a new facility that will double the site's monoclonal antibody production capacity. The company will produce several biologics in development amongst its 12 potential blockbusters, in chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder, asthma, multiple sclerosis or type 1 diabetes, in the site. Sanofi anticipates the creation of 350 jobs as a result of this investment.

At the Le Trait site in Normandy, Sanofi will invest 100 million euros to develop new capacity for biologics formulation, filling, device assembly and packaging. The investment will support 150 jobs.

Further, in Lyon Gerland, Sanofi is investing 10 million euros to locate the production of TZield in France. Tzield is a biologic for type 1 diabetes that Sanofi acquired in April 2023 and which has been manufactured outside Europe.

The latest investment adds to the company's already committed 2.5 billion euros in major projects in France to support health sovereignty. With this, the company has committed more than 3.5 billion euros in total since the Covid-19 pandemic in major projects to keep production of medicines and vaccines in France for patients around the world.

Paul Hudson, Chief Executive Officer, Sanofi, said, "With these unprecedented industrial investments, we remain true to our history by once again choosing France to produce these future medicines and make them available to patients around the world. France is, and always will be, at the heart of Sanofi's strategy."

Sanofi noted that it carries out more than 60% of its global production in the European Union and sources only 5% of its active ingredients in Asia.

