Micron Technology Aktie
WKN: 869020 / ISIN: US5951121038
14.02.2026 13:15:00
Should You Forget Micron Technology and Buy This Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock Instead?
Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) has been in red-hot form on the stock market in recent months, with shares of the memory specialist jumping by an incredible 222% in the last six months alone.Investors have been piling into Micron stock to capitalize on the supply-constrained memory market, where demand for both compute and storage chips is skyrocketing to support artificial intelligence (AI) applications in the cloud. There is a strong possibility that Micron's red-hot run will continue, especially given that the memory shortage is expected to persist until at least 2028, according to industry watchers.But what if I told you there's another memory industry participant growing faster than Micron and trading at an almost identical valuation? Let's take a closer look at this name and check why it may turn out to be a better AI stock to buy.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
