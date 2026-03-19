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NVIDIA Aktie

NVIDIA für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040

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19.03.2026 03:00:00

Should You Forget Nvidia and Buy These 2 Tech Stocks Instead?

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is still the stock of the moment. It's the most valuable company in the world, and it's still reporting growth like an upstart.However, the market's enthusiasm about its future has tempered. There are many new companies bringing out competing semiconductors that don't exactly mimic Nvidia's graphics processing units (GPUs), which are the gold standard for artificial intelligence (AI) development, but present other advantages in functionality and price.I don't recommend passing on Nvidia stock, but you might not want to concentrate a huge position in it; instead, consider diversifying into other AI stocks that also offer growth. Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) and Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) are excellent choices.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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