Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
|
20.12.2025 21:05:00
SpaceX Will IPO in 2026. How Much Is SpaceX Stock Worth?
It's finally official: SpaceX will IPO in 2026.For about a week, multiple media outlets have reported rumors that the biggest and most profitable private space company in the world was contemplating, first, a private placement of stock at an $800 billion valuation ("to provide liquidity for employees and investors," according to Elon Musk) and then, a full-scale initial public offering (IPO) of stock that would make SpaceX a public company worth $1.5 trillion. The $800 billion price would be twice SpaceX's private market value at its most recent capital raise.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
