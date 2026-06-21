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21.06.2026 15:15:00
SpaceX Will Release Earnings Through X and Its Website Only. Is That a Red Flag?
SpaceX (NASDAQ: SPCX) held what was, for now, the largest initial public offering (IPO) in history. The event was headline-grabbing news for months before the IPO, as the world watched to see what would happen. The stock rose smartly, as many had hoped. But CEO Elon Musk has a habit of pushing the boundaries, and he isn't done yet with SpaceX. What should investors make of the decision to release earnings through only the company's website and Elon Musk-owned X?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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