WKN: 860853 / ISIN: US9311421039

05.03.2026 06:37:52

Walmart Opens Villages Supercenter

(RTTNews) - Walmart said its newest Supercenter at 11115 Waxman Drive officially opened in The Villages with a community celebration. The Villages Supercenter closely follows the opening of new Supercenters in Apollo Beach and Jacksonville, as well as a Neighborhood Market in Ocala. The new Supercenter brings more than 400 new jobs. The company noted that the store supports regional suppliers, contractors and service providers.

The Supercenter also offers a grocery department featuring fresh produce, bakery and deli items, tortillas made fresh in-house, a sushi bar and more.

At last close, Walmart shares were trading at $127.81, down 0.08%.

