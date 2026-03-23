FMC Aktie
WKN: 871138 / ISIN: US3024913036
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23.03.2026 05:15:00
Where Will FMC Stock Be in 1 Year?
It's an understatement to say that FMC (NYSE: FMC) investors have had a rough year. During this time frame, shares in the agricultural chemicals company have fallen by around two-thirds.Blame this on poor fiscal results and challenging industry conditions. Yet while this turn of events has been frustrating for existing investors, for those who have yet to enter a position, making FMC a bottom-fisher's buy may not be such a bad idea.Consider that this stock, despite its troubles, has not one but two catalysts that could potentially play out over the next year.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu FMC Corp.
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03.02.26
|Ausblick: FMC legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
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20.01.26
|Erste Schätzungen: FMC legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
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28.10.25
|Ausblick: FMC präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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14.10.25