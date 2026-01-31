Intel Aktie

Intel für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 855681 / ISIN: US4581401001

Where Will Intel Stock Be in 1 Year?

Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) investors received a reality check after the company released its fourth-quarter 2025 results on Jan. 22, with the stock shedding nearly 17% in a single session. But it is worth noting that the stock is still up by a massive 111% over the past year.Intel stock has soared remarkably in the past year due to improving investor confidence, which has been fueled by the company's turnaround efforts and key investments from Nvidia, SoftBank, and the U.S. government. However, the company's poor guidance led investors to book profits, as they are probably worried about Intel's ability to emerge from the rut it is in and successfully execute its turnaround.Does this mean Intel stock will be under pressure in the coming year and underperform the broader market? Let's find out.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
