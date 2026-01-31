Intel Aktie
WKN: 855681 / ISIN: US4581401001
|
31.01.2026 20:47:00
Where Will Intel Stock Be in 1 Year?
Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) investors received a reality check after the company released its fourth-quarter 2025 results on Jan. 22, with the stock shedding nearly 17% in a single session. But it is worth noting that the stock is still up by a massive 111% over the past year.Intel stock has soared remarkably in the past year due to improving investor confidence, which has been fueled by the company's turnaround efforts and key investments from Nvidia, SoftBank, and the U.S. government. However, the company's poor guidance led investors to book profits, as they are probably worried about Intel's ability to emerge from the rut it is in and successfully execute its turnaround.Does this mean Intel stock will be under pressure in the coming year and underperform the broader market? Let's find out.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Intel Corp.
|
28.01.26
|Aufschläge in New York: Letztendlich Gewinne im NASDAQ 100 (finanzen.at)
|
28.01.26
|Zurückhaltung in New York: S&P 500 zum Ende des Mittwochshandels in der Verlustzone (finanzen.at)
|
28.01.26
|Handel in New York: Schlussendlich Gewinne im NASDAQ Composite (finanzen.at)
|
28.01.26
|Intel-Aktie gefragt: CFO David Zinsner legt bei Aktien zu (finanzen.at)
|
28.01.26
|Börse New York: So performt der S&P 500 am Mittwochnachmittag (finanzen.at)
|
28.01.26
|Starker Wochentag in New York: NASDAQ 100 am Mittwochnachmittag auf grünem Terrain (finanzen.at)
|
28.01.26
|Freundlicher Handel: NASDAQ Composite am Mittwochnachmittag mit Zuschlägen (finanzen.at)
|
28.01.26
|Schwache Performance in New York: S&P 500 fällt mittags zurück (finanzen.at)