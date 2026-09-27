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WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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27.09.2026 18:00:00
Where Will SpaceX Stock Be in 5 Years?
Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) stock hasn't lived up to its pre-IPO hype. Its share price is still sitting below its opening price of $150 as of this writing.
But a lot can change in five years -- especially with SpaceX's ambitious plans for artificial intelligence (AI), rockets, and its Starlink satellite business.
CEO Elon Musk thinks SpaceX could one day be the most valuable company in the world, and shareholders will have a clearer picture over the next five years of whether it's achieving that goal.
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