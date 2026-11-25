SpaceX Aktie
WKN DE: A42D4F / ISIN: US84615Q1031
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25.11.2026 12:06:00
Where Will SpaceX Stock Be in 5 Years?
In its short history spanning less than six months as a publicly traded company, Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) shares have been as volatile as the rockets it launches. They quickly soared 25% from the initial public offering opening price to the record close on June 16. Since then, they've fallen 34% (as of Nov. 23).
In addition to its space operations and connectivity segment, the business has developed a strong presence in the artificial intelligence (AI) industry. A lot of moving parts mean that SpaceX seems to be in the news all the time. Investors can find it challenging to focus less on the day-to-day updates and more on the big picture.
When looking at SpaceX, it's important to apply a long-term filter. The company, which sports a significant market capitalization of $1.8 trillion, could be very different in the future. Where will this AI stock be in five years?
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Nachrichten zu SpaceX
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23.11.26
|SpaceX-Aktie zieht an: Erstbewertung durch Jefferies - neuer Schub für den Raumfahrt- und KI-Riesen? (dpa-AFX)
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21.11.26
|Milliarden-Beteiligung bleibt im Depot: CZ trotzt Mega-Hack und Elon Musks Spott um seine SpaceX-Aktien (finanzen.at)
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19.11.26
|Schwacher Handel in New York: Das macht der NASDAQ 100 am Donnerstagmittag (finanzen.at)
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19.11.26
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Bernstein belässt SpaceX auf 'Outperform' - Ziel 268 Dollar (dpa-AFX)
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18.11.26
|Wadephul zu Dreiergipfel: Bei Ukraine Europa an den Tisch (dpa-AFX)
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17.11.26
|Dienstagshandel in New York: NASDAQ Composite sackt schlussendlich ab (finanzen.at)
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17.11.26
|Börse New York: NASDAQ 100 schwächelt zum Handelsende (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu SpaceX
|24.11.26
|SpaceX Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|23.11.26
|SpaceX Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|19.11.26
|SpaceX Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|16.11.26
|SpaceX Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|16.11.26
|SpaceX Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|24.11.26
|SpaceX Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|23.11.26
|SpaceX Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|19.11.26
|SpaceX Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|16.11.26
|SpaceX Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|16.11.26
|SpaceX Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|24.11.26
|SpaceX Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|23.11.26
|SpaceX Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|19.11.26
|SpaceX Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|16.11.26
|SpaceX Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|16.11.26
|SpaceX Buy
|UBS AG
|16.11.26
|SpaceX Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|21.10.26
|SpaceX Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|20.08.26
|SpaceX Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|SpaceX
|117,02
|1,18%