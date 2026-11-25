In its short history spanning less than six months as a publicly traded company, Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) shares have been as volatile as the rockets it launches. They quickly soared 25% from the initial public offering opening price to the record close on June 16. Since then, they've fallen 34% (as of Nov. 23).

In addition to its space operations and connectivity segment, the business has developed a strong presence in the artificial intelligence (AI) industry. A lot of moving parts mean that SpaceX seems to be in the news all the time. Investors can find it challenging to focus less on the day-to-day updates and more on the big picture.

When looking at SpaceX, it's important to apply a long-term filter. The company, which sports a significant market capitalization of $1.8 trillion, could be very different in the future. Where will this AI stock be in five years?

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