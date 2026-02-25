Diageo Aktie

Diageo für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 851247 / ISIN: GB0002374006

25.02.2026 18:28:02

Why Diageo Stock Is Sinking Further Down Today

Shares of leading global spirits juggernaut Diageo (NYSE: DEO) sank 15% as of 11 a.m. ET after the company reported earnings for the first half of 2026. Organic sales and adjusted earnings per share (EPS) each declined by 3% in the first half of the year and came up shy of Wall Street's expectations. However, the development that most likely harmed Diageo's share price the most was management's decision to roughly halve its dividend payments to reinforce its balance sheet. Following today's drop, Diageo's shares are now down 60% from their all-time high in 2021.While the company saw solid sales growth in Africa and Latin America, rising 11% and 5%, respectively, North America and Asia Pacific declined by 7% and 11%, offsetting the growth in its emerging markets. Management pointed to North American weakness stemming from consumer affordability issues. While probably true, investors should also note that Diageo faces other longer-term headwinds, such as moderation increases, GLP-1 impacts, cannabis encroaching upon the industry, and Gen Z's shift away from alcohol. This decline is much more than just a soft macroeconomic environment.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
