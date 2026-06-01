Intel Aktie
WKN: 855681 / ISIN: US4581401001
|
01.06.2026 17:15:44
Why Intel Stock Just Dropped
Turnabout, it seems, is fair play -- especially for tech stocks.For the past few months, one of the biggest stories in artificial intelligence has been the dramatic turnaround in Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) stock as the AI economy began shifting from questions of "how do we train up large language models (LLMs) quickly?" (i.e., AI training) to "how do we get LLMs to answer questions quickly?" (i.e., AI inference).The answer to the first question generally involved paying exorbitant prices for Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) GPUs, while the latter increasingly centered on switching to CPUs -- which Intel just happened to be pretty good at building. For a time, this shifted the momentum away from Nvidia stock -- up 18.4% year to date -- and toward Intel stock, which is up 192% so far this year!Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!