Curatis Aktie
WKN DE: A40BDL / ISIN: CH1330780979
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20.05.2026 16:00:00
Why Netflix and the NFL Could Be a Perfect Match
Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) is gradually embracing live events as part of its larger growth and engagement strategy. From high-profile boxing matches to famous climbers scaling skyscrapers, some Netflix events have landed flawlessly, while others have left viewers groaning over a lackluster experience. The streaming service recently announced it will host five NFL games in this upcoming season, marking a bold step into the live entertainment space. The crown jewels of the sporting events industry in the U.S. are, without a doubt, NFL games. The NFL is consistently the most-watched league among Americans. NFL fans are loyal and eager to watch their favorite teams, which means this partnership could boost subscriber numbers, ad revenue, and Netflix's opportunities in the sports industry. One game is a gimmick, but five NFL games mean new subscribers will stay for the long haul.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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