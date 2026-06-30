Pfizer Aktie
WKN: 852009 / ISIN: US7170811035
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30.06.2026 15:00:00
Why Pfizer Could Prove to Be an Underrated GLP-1 Stock
Although its growth rate has been cause for concern for investors in recent years, Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) is a stock that I don't think you should count out right now. The company is in the midst of a transition. It's been acquiring companies that it believes will position it for strong growth in the future. One opportunity that the company isn't passing up on is the anti-obesity market. It added Metsera into the fold last year, which could prove to be a key acquisition that pays off for the business in the long haul. Although Pfizer doesn't have an approved GLP-1 weight loss drug in its portfolio just yet, here's why it could end up being a big player in that market.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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