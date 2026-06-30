Pfizer Aktie

Pfizer für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 852009 / ISIN: US7170811035

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
30.06.2026 15:00:00

Why Pfizer Could Prove to Be an Underrated GLP-1 Stock

Although its growth rate has been cause for concern for investors in recent years, Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) is a stock that I don't think you should count out right now. The company is in the midst of a transition. It's been acquiring companies that it believes will position it for strong growth in the future. One opportunity that the company isn't passing up on is the anti-obesity market. It added Metsera into the fold last year, which could prove to be a key acquisition that pays off for the business in the long haul. Although Pfizer doesn't have an approved GLP-1 weight loss drug in its portfolio just yet, here's why it could end up being a big player in that market.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Pfizer Inc.

mehr Nachrichten