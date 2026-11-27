Shares in Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ:SPCX) rose by 5% at 1 p.m. today as the market continued to digest a couple of positive news developments for the company. The first is CEO Elon Musk's pledge to give every child in the U.S. two SpaceX shares, one from the company and one from Musk personally. The second is the news that the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) granted SpaceX the authority to deploy 1 million data centers in space.

The plan to gift shares is not only a huge display of generosity by Musk, but also creates significant goodwill around the company and strengthens public awareness of what SpaceX is doing in the space and AI industries.

Those aims are also strengthened by the FCC announcement, which clears a path for orbital data centers that SpaceX's management believes it could deploy as early as 2028. The idea is that the cost of orbital data centers will inevitably fall as rocket technology becomes more productive. Furthermore, orbital data centers don't face the power bottlenecks that many data centers do right now.

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