Vodafone Group Aktie

Vodafone Group für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1XA83 / ISIN: GB00BH4HKS39

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11.07.2026 01:34:48

Why Vodafone Stock Rocketed Almost 13% Higher Today

A large stake of international telecom service provider Vodafone (NASDAQ: VOD) changed hands late on Thursday, and investors reacted accordingly the next trading day. Friday saw the company's American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) rise by nearly 13% as a result.The buyer of the Vodafone stake was Xavier Niel, a French entrepreneur and billionaire who founded (and still owns most of) that country's telecom and tech company Iliad. Niel purchased the stake through a family investment vehicle called Vega. The seller was Emirates Telecommunications Group. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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