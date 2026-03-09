Amazon Aktie

Amazon für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 906866 / ISIN: US0231351067

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
09.03.2026 18:08:52

Zoox Expands Autonomous Vehicle Testing To Phoenix, Dallas

(RTTNews) - Zoox announced plans to expand its autonomous vehicle operations into Phoenix and Dallas, as the company broadens testing of its robotaxi technology across the U.S.

The company said it will begin operations in Phoenix while also expanding testing activities in Dallas. To support the expansion, Zoox plans to open new depots in Phoenix and Dallas and a Fusion Center facility in Scottsdale, creating hundreds of jobs.

The Scottsdale Fusion Center will serve as a command center for fleet operations, including teleguidance, mission control, and rider support, helping coordinate vehicles in real time and manage complex driving scenarios.

Zoox said the new markets will allow it to test its autonomous driving technology in diverse conditions. Phoenix provides an environment to evaluate performance in extreme heat and dust, while Dallas offers varied weather conditions and complex road networks.

Initially, the company will deploy a small fleet of retrofitted SUVs to conduct manual mapping before progressing to autonomous testing, with a safety driver present during early testing phases.

With the additions of Phoenix and Dallas, Zoox's testing fleet now operates in 10 U.S. markets, including the San Francisco Bay Area, Las Vegas, Seattle, Austin, Miami, Los Angeles, Atlanta, and Washington, D.C.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Amazon

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Amazon

mehr Analysen
09.02.26 Amazon Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
06.02.26 Amazon Overweight Barclays Capital
06.02.26 Amazon Buy UBS AG
06.02.26 Amazon Outperform RBC Capital Markets
06.02.26 Amazon Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Amazon 183,46 -0,15% Amazon

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

03:29 Aktien von NVIDIA, Microsoft, Apple & Co.: In diese US-Werte investiert die Zurich Insurance Group in Q4 2025
09.03.26 Mehr NVIDIA im Portfolio: Diese Aktien hielt Fisher Asset Management im 4. Quartal 2025
09.03.26 Portfolio-Umbau im Q4: Diese US-Aktien kaufte die Schweizerische Nationalbank
08.03.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 10
08.03.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 10: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Ölpreise im Blick: ATX und DAX verabschieden sich mit Verlusten aus dem Handel -- Wall Street letztlich im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schließen tiefrot
Anleger am heimischen sowie deutschen Aktienmarkt ergriffen am Montag die Flucht. Die Wall Street präsentierte sich hingegen fester. Auch die asiatischen Börsen brachen zum Wochenbeginn deutlich ein.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen