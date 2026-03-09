Amazon Aktie
WKN: 906866 / ISIN: US0231351067
|
09.03.2026 18:08:52
Zoox Expands Autonomous Vehicle Testing To Phoenix, Dallas
(RTTNews) - Zoox announced plans to expand its autonomous vehicle operations into Phoenix and Dallas, as the company broadens testing of its robotaxi technology across the U.S.
The company said it will begin operations in Phoenix while also expanding testing activities in Dallas. To support the expansion, Zoox plans to open new depots in Phoenix and Dallas and a Fusion Center facility in Scottsdale, creating hundreds of jobs.
The Scottsdale Fusion Center will serve as a command center for fleet operations, including teleguidance, mission control, and rider support, helping coordinate vehicles in real time and manage complex driving scenarios.
Zoox said the new markets will allow it to test its autonomous driving technology in diverse conditions. Phoenix provides an environment to evaluate performance in extreme heat and dust, while Dallas offers varied weather conditions and complex road networks.
Initially, the company will deploy a small fleet of retrofitted SUVs to conduct manual mapping before progressing to autonomous testing, with a safety driver present during early testing phases.
With the additions of Phoenix and Dallas, Zoox's testing fleet now operates in 10 U.S. markets, including the San Francisco Bay Area, Las Vegas, Seattle, Austin, Miami, Los Angeles, Atlanta, and Washington, D.C.
