Salesforce Aktie
WKN: A0B87V / ISIN: US79466L3024
|
18.02.2026 12:30:00
1 Reason DigitalOcean's Growth Could Accelerate -- and It's Thanks to Salesforce
Heroku, which was acquired by Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) in 2011, was one of the original platform-as-a-service providers. A PaaS platform like Heroku lets developers develop, deploy, and manage apps without having to fiddle with the underlying infrastructure. PaaS platforms are a dime a dozen today, but Heroku is still a major player. Gartner recently named Heroku a leader among cloud-native application platforms for 2025.Despite that leadership position, Salesforce is pivoting away from Heroku. In an announcement on Feb. 6, the company disclosed that Heroku would adopt a "sustaining engineering model." The platform will be actively supported, but there will be no new features, and new customers won't be eligible for Enterprise Account contracts.Heroku isn't exactly dead, but it may as well be. Any company running production applications, particularly mission-critical workloads, are almost certainly going to be heading to the exits eventually.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Salesforce
|
18:01
|Schwacher Wochentag in New York: Dow Jones notiert am Donnerstagmittag im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
16:06
|Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Wert Salesforce-Aktie: So viel hätte eine Investition in Salesforce von vor 10 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
18.02.26
|Börse New York: Dow Jones schließt im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
17.02.26
|Starker Wochentag in New York: Dow Jones präsentiert sich schlussendlich fester (finanzen.at)
|
17.02.26
|Börse New York: Anleger lassen Dow Jones am Dienstagnachmittag steigen (finanzen.at)
|
17.02.26
|Freundlicher Handel: Dow Jones mittags mit Kursplus (finanzen.at)
|
17.02.26
|ANALYSE-FLASH: UBS senkt Ziel für Salesforce auf 200 Dollar - 'Neutral' (dpa-AFX)
|
17.02.26
|Anleger in New York halten sich zurück: Dow Jones verbucht zum Start Abschläge (finanzen.at)