AI chip stocks have had a bumpy start to the fourth quarter. Wall Street has grown nervous about how long the data center spending boom can last, and even companies with strong growth have been sold off. Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) is one of them.



AMD designs data center processors and AI chips, among other types of silicon, and it's seeing surging demand, though its stock was down about 35% from its recent highs. One reason to buy the dip is AMD's chiplet design, which could give it an edge over Nvidia in the market for AI inference — the work that models do to answer requests.



While most chip designers build their processors out of one relatively large silicon die, AMD in recent years has built its chips using many smaller pieces, called chiplets, which it says improves manufacturing yields.

"Because we're using the chiplet technology, we actually ramp in fewer wafers in the new node," CEO Lisa Su explained on the second-quarter earnings call in August.



AMD also says its newest GPU, the MI455X, leads the competition in memory capacity. The more memory a processor has available, the better it can perform on inference workloads, which can reduce the cost per request. Altogether, AMD's chiplets help it produce more chips to meet growing demand for inference workloads, such as agentic AI, while its memory lead helps customers serve AI at lower cost. That gives chip buyers a strong reason to look beyond Nvidia.

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