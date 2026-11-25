AMD Aktie
WKN: 863186 / ISIN: US0079031078
|
25.11.2026 09:06:02
1 Reason to Buy AMD Stock Before 2027
AI chip stocks have had a bumpy start to the fourth quarter. Wall Street has grown nervous about how long the data center spending boom can last, and even companies with strong growth have been sold off. Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) is one of them.
AMD designs data center processors and AI chips, among other types of silicon, and it's seeing surging demand, though its stock was down about 35% from its recent highs. One reason to buy the dip is AMD's chiplet design, which could give it an edge over Nvidia in the market for AI inference — the work that models do to answer requests.
While most chip designers build their processors out of one relatively large silicon die, AMD in recent years has built its chips using many smaller pieces, called chiplets, which it says improves manufacturing yields.
"Because we're using the chiplet technology, we actually ramp in fewer wafers in the new node," CEO Lisa Su explained on the second-quarter earnings call in August.
AMD also says its newest GPU, the MI455X, leads the competition in memory capacity. The more memory a processor has available, the better it can perform on inference workloads, which can reduce the cost per request. Altogether, AMD's chiplets help it produce more chips to meet growing demand for inference workloads, such as agentic AI, while its memory lead helps customers serve AI at lower cost. That gives chip buyers a strong reason to look beyond Nvidia.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) Inc.
|
24.11.26
|Minuszeichen in New York: NASDAQ 100 zum Start in der Verlustzone (finanzen.at)
|
24.11.26
|S&P 500 aktuell: S&P 500 beginnt die Dienstagssitzung mit Verlusten (finanzen.at)
|
20.11.26
|US approved sale of Nvidia and AMD chips to Chinese companies (Financial Times)
|
19.11.26
|Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 beendet den Donnerstagshandel in der Verlustzone (finanzen.at)
|
19.11.26
|Börse New York: S&P 500 beendet die Donnerstagssitzung mit Verlusten (finanzen.at)
|
19.11.26
|Zurückhaltung in New York: S&P 500 sackt ab (finanzen.at)
|
19.11.26
|Schwacher Wochentag in New York: NASDAQ 100 am Nachmittag leichter (finanzen.at)
|
19.11.26
|AMD shares fall after short seller report on China links (Financial Times)
Analysen zu AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) Inc.
|23.11.26
|AMD Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|12.11.26
|AMD Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|04.11.26
|AMD Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|04.11.26
|AMD Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|04.11.26
|AMD Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|23.11.26
|AMD Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|12.11.26
|AMD Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|04.11.26
|AMD Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|04.11.26
|AMD Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|04.11.26
|AMD Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|23.11.26
|AMD Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|04.11.26
|AMD Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|04.11.26
|AMD Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|04.11.26
|AMD Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|04.11.26
|AMD Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12.11.26
|AMD Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|04.11.26
|AMD Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.08.26
|AMD Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|05.08.26
|AMD Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|24.07.26
|AMD Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) Inc.
|341,00
|-9,56%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerTech-Sektor bleibt schwach: Dow tiefer -- ATX kräftig im Minus -- DAX leichter -- Asiens Börsen letztlich tief in der Verlustzone
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentiert sich zur Wochenmitte deutlich leichter. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt notiert schwächer. Der Dow zeigt sich in Rot. In Fernost waren am Mittwoch negative Vorzeichen zu beobachten.