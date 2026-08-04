AMD Aktie
WKN: 863186 / ISIN: US0079031078
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04.08.2026 22:40:17
Advanced Micro Devices Inc. Reports Climb In Q2 Income
(RTTNews) - Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) revealed earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year
The company's bottom line totaled $2.297 billion, or $1.38 per share. This compares with $872 million, or $0.54 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.760 billion or $1.66 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the period rose 50.1% to $11.536 billion from $7.685 billion last year.
Advanced Micro Devices Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $2.297 Bln. vs. $872 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.38 vs. $0.54 last year. -Revenue: $11.536 Bln vs. $7.685 Bln last year.
For the third quarter of 2026, AMD expects revenue to be approximately $13 billion, plus or minus $300 million
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