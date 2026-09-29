SK hynix Aktie

SK hynix für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1JWRE / ISIN: US78392B1070

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29.09.2026 13:00:02

Advanced Micro Devices vs. SK Hynix: Which Technology Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

As artificial intelligence infrastructure continues to scale, investors are weighing the design prowess of Advanced Micro Devices(NASDAQ:AMD) against the specialized manufacturing strength of SK Hynix(NASDAQ:SKHY) to determine which is the better buy.

Advanced Micro Devices focuses on high-performance computing and graphics, while SK Hynix is a global leader in memory solutions. Both companies are critical components of the global supply chain for semiconductor stocks, but they offer very different ways to play the ongoing digital transformation.

Advanced Micro Devices designs a wide array of computing products, ranging from central processing units for laptops to complex accelerators for massive data centers. The company sells its technology to major cloud providers, enterprise customers, and gaming console manufacturers. Significant partnerships include strategic agreements with OpenAI and Meta Platforms, as well as long-term collaborations with Sony and Microsoft on their gaming platforms. Customer concentration among these large hyperscale providers creates a specific risk profile for the business, as a shift in their spending habits can significantly impact demand.

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Analysen zu AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) Inc.

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14.09.26 AMD Outperform Bernstein Research
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Aktien in diesem Artikel

AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) Inc. 542,10 1,50% AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) Inc.
SK hynix Inc (spons. GDRs) 1 150,00 2,22% SK hynix Inc (spons. GDRs)

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