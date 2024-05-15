Alfa Romeo Unveils 2024 Giulia And Stelvio Quadrifoglio Super Sport

(RTTNews) - Alfa Romeo revealed its 2024 Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio Super Sport limited special series, a final chapter for the twin-turbo V-6 Quadrifoglio models in the U.S. Available for order now, the Quadrifoglio Super Sport models will arrive at Alfa Romeo dealerships in fall 2024. Pricing starts at MSRP of $86,770 for the 2024 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio Super Sport and $94,370 for the 2024 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio Super Sport.

The Super Sport models feature new black Quadrifoglio exterior badge, 3D red carbon-fiber trim in the dashboard, and central console, door panels and front headrests with red logo stitching and black numbering to certify the exclusive series.

