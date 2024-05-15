|
15.05.2024 12:21:06
Alfa Romeo Unveils 2024 Giulia And Stelvio Quadrifoglio Super Sport
(RTTNews) - Alfa Romeo revealed its 2024 Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio Super Sport limited special series, a final chapter for the twin-turbo V-6 Quadrifoglio models in the U.S. Available for order now, the Quadrifoglio Super Sport models will arrive at Alfa Romeo dealerships in fall 2024. Pricing starts at MSRP of $86,770 for the 2024 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio Super Sport and $94,370 for the 2024 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio Super Sport.
The Super Sport models feature new black Quadrifoglio exterior badge, 3D red carbon-fiber trim in the dashboard, and central console, door panels and front headrests with red logo stitching and black numbering to certify the exclusive series.
Alfa Romeo is part of the portfolio of brands offered by global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Stellantismehr Nachrichten
|
15:59
|CAC 40-Handel aktuell: CAC 40 präsentiert sich am Nachmittag leichter (finanzen.at)
|
12:27
|Verluste in Europa: Euro STOXX 50 schwächelt am Mittag (finanzen.at)
|
12:27
|Handel in Paris: CAC 40 präsentiert sich am Donnerstagmittag leichter (finanzen.at)
|
09:29
|Schwache Performance in Paris: CAC 40 zum Handelsstart im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
15.05.24
|Starker Wochentag in Paris: CAC 40 zum Ende des Mittwochshandels im Aufwind (finanzen.at)
|
15.05.24
|Börse Europa in Grün: Euro STOXX 50 mit Gewinnen (finanzen.at)
|
15.05.24
|Freundlicher Handel in Paris: CAC 40 legt zu (finanzen.at)
|
15.05.24
|Börse Paris in Rot: CAC 40 verbucht am Mittwochmittag Abschläge (finanzen.at)