Microsoft Aktie
WKN: 870747 / ISIN: US5949181045
|
12.02.2026 09:02:00
Amazon, Microsoft, and Alphabet All Reported Robust Cloud Growth. 1 Was a Clear Winner
Technology has been in the midst of a once-in-a-generation shift during the past few years. Cloud computing was already widely used, but got a boost from the growing adoption of artificial intelligence (AI). Because of the significant amount of data and the massive computing resources necessary, most AI systems live in the cloud. As demand for AI kicked into high gear, so too did demand for cloud computing. In the fourth quarter, worldwide cloud infrastructure services revenue of $119 billion grew 30% year over year, according to Synergy Research Group. The clear beneficiaries of this trend have been the Big Three cloud providers, namely Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Web Services (AWS), Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Azure, and Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) Google Cloud. The ongoing demand for cloud services has been a proxy for AI demand, and while each of the Big Three reported robust cloud growth in the 2025 calendar fourth quarter, one clear winner emerged.Let's take a look at the results from each of these cloud titans and what they say about the future of AI.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
