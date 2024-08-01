+++ Einfach erklärt, einfach investieren: Zertifikate sind interessante Wertpapiere für Anleger:innen, weil … (jetzt weiterlesen) +++-w-
01.08.2024 23:28:11

Apple Inc. Announces Climb In Q3 Income, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) revealed earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $21.45 billion, or $1.40 per share. This compares with $19.88 billion, or $1.26 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.35 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.9% to $85.78 billion from $81.80 billion last year.

Apple Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $21.45 Bln. vs. $19.88 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.40 vs. $1.26 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $85.78 Bln vs. $81.80 Bln last year.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Apple Inc.mehr Analysen

02.08.24 Apple Neutral UBS AG
02.08.24 Apple Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
02.08.24 Apple Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
30.07.24 Apple Neutral UBS AG
29.07.24 Apple Neutral UBS AG
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Apple Inc. 204,00 0,94% Apple Inc.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Arbeitsmarktbericht fällt schlechter als erwartet aus: ATX und DAX gehen deutlich leichter ins Wochenende -- Wall Street letztlich mit heftigen Abgaben -- Asiens Märkte schließen tiefrot
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt gaben am letzten Handelstag der Woche deutlich nach. An den US-Börsen ging es kräftig abwärts. Die Börsen in Fernost schlossen den Handel mit deutlich tieferen Notierungen ab.

Nachrichten