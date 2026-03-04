Apple Aktie

Apple für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 865985 / ISIN: US0378331005

04.03.2026 21:12:20

Apple Just Made a Power Move to Gain Market Share

When it comes to the smartphone market, Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) has long been the biggest winner. Even when the company didn't have the largest market share, it long commanded the largest share of the profits. The final gem in the company's crown came in 2025, when the iPhone became the year's top seller, accounting for 20% of the market, according to Counterpoint Research. The company is also the market leader in several other product categories.Apple has long been known for its premium (read: high-priced) products that cater to the high end of the market, noted for their simplicity of design, superior technology, and ease of use. However, Apple is taking a different approach in 2026. In the face of memory shortages and high component prices, the company held the line on its lowest-priced iPhone, suggesting that Apple is determined to take market share from struggling competitors.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.

Analysen zu Apple Inc.

04.03.26 Apple Neutral UBS AG
03.03.26 Apple Underweight Barclays Capital
02.03.26 Apple Neutral UBS AG
26.02.26 Apple Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
30.01.26 Apple Underweight Barclays Capital
Aktien in diesem Artikel

Apple Inc Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.1 Shs 19 310,00 -0,87% Apple Inc Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.1 Shs
Apple Inc. 226,35 0,22% Apple Inc.

11:22 Stanley Druckenmiller: Depot-Strategie im Schlussquartal 2025
10:11 4. Quartal 2025: So investierte der Hedgefonds von Paul Singer - Elliott Investment Management - mit Fokus auf Etsy, PepsiCo & Co.
04.03.26 Aktien von Amazon, Apple, Microsoft & Co.: Das änderte Jeremy Grantham in Q4 2025 an seinem Depot
03.03.26 Commerzbank-Portfolio: Diese US-Aktien gehörten im vierten Quartal 2025 zu den größten Positionen
02.03.26 Das Depot von Carl Icahn im vierten Quartal 2025: Käufe, Verkäufe, Umschichtungen

Krieg in Nahost: ATX und DAX im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notiert am Donnerstag höher. Der deutsche Leitindex kann ebenfalls zulegen. An den Börsen in Fernost dominierten die positiven Vorzeichen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

