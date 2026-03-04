Apple Aktie
WKN: 865985 / ISIN: US0378331005
|
04.03.2026 21:12:20
Apple Just Made a Power Move to Gain Market Share
When it comes to the smartphone market, Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) has long been the biggest winner. Even when the company didn't have the largest market share, it long commanded the largest share of the profits. The final gem in the company's crown came in 2025, when the iPhone became the year's top seller, accounting for 20% of the market, according to Counterpoint Research. The company is also the market leader in several other product categories.Apple has long been known for its premium (read: high-priced) products that cater to the high end of the market, noted for their simplicity of design, superior technology, and ease of use. However, Apple is taking a different approach in 2026. In the face of memory shortages and high component prices, the company held the line on its lowest-priced iPhone, suggesting that Apple is determined to take market share from struggling competitors.
Analysen zu Apple Inc.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Apple Inc Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.1 Shs
|19 310,00
|-0,87%
|Apple Inc.
|226,35
|0,22%