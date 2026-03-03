Apple Aktie
WKN: 865985 / ISIN: US0378331005
|
03.03.2026 08:51:00
Apple Launches a New iPhone: What Investors Should Know
"iPhone had its best-ever quarter driven by unprecedented demand, with all-time records across every geographic segment," said CEO Tim Cook in the company's fiscal first-quarter earnings release. Now, Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is trying to keep that momentum going. The tech giant announced its new iPhone 17e on Monday.Starting at $599 for a base model with 256 gigabytes of storage, the new device lowers the entry price for the company's latest smartphone family. For comparison, the standard iPhone 17 starts at $799. With the new iPhone, Apple is effectively offering double the entry storage of its previous budget model -- the iPhone 16e -- at the exact same starting price. This aggressive pricing strategy adds to the catalysts for Apple's largest product segment, which is already firing on all cylinders this year.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Analysen zu Apple Inc.
|02.03.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|30.01.26
|Apple Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|30.01.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|26.01.26
|Apple Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|21.01.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
