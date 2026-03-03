Apple Aktie

Apple für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 865985 / ISIN: US0378331005

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
03.03.2026 08:51:00

Apple Launches a New iPhone: What Investors Should Know

"iPhone had its best-ever quarter driven by unprecedented demand, with all-time records across every geographic segment," said CEO Tim Cook in the company's fiscal first-quarter earnings release. Now, Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is trying to keep that momentum going. The tech giant announced its new iPhone 17e on Monday.Starting at $599 for a base model with 256 gigabytes of storage, the new device lowers the entry price for the company's latest smartphone family. For comparison, the standard iPhone 17 starts at $799. With the new iPhone, Apple is effectively offering double the entry storage of its previous budget model -- the iPhone 16e -- at the exact same starting price. This aggressive pricing strategy adds to the catalysts for Apple's largest product segment, which is already firing on all cylinders this year.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Apple Inc.

mehr Analysen
09:57 Apple Underweight Barclays Capital
02.03.26 Apple Neutral UBS AG
26.02.26 Apple Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
30.01.26 Apple Underweight Barclays Capital
30.01.26 Apple Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Apple Inc. 225,70 -0,33% Apple Inc.

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

09:41 Commerzbank-Portfolio: Diese US-Aktien gehörten im vierten Quartal 2025 zu den größten Positionen
02.03.26 Das Depot von Carl Icahn im vierten Quartal 2025: Käufe, Verkäufe, Umschichtungen
02.03.26 Februar 2026: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
01.03.26 KW 9: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
01.03.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im Februar 2026: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Krieg in Nahost: ATX mit deutlichen Verlusten -- DAX fällt unter 24.000 Punkte -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Minus - Nikkei tiefrot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notiert am Dienstag tiefer. Auch der DAX zeigt sich deutlich schwächer. Die Märkte in Fernost notierten am Dienstag mit Abschlägen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen