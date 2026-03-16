Apple Launches AirPods Max 2 With Improved ANC And H2 Chip

(RTTNews) - Apple (AAPL) on Monday announced the launch of AirPods Max 2, introducing improved Active Noise Cancellation, enhanced sound quality, and a range of new intelligent features. Powered by Apple's H2 chip, the new headphones bring features such as Adaptive Audio, Conversation Awareness, Voice Isolation, and Live Translation to AirPods Max for the first time.

The updated model also offers new tools for podcasters, musicians, and content creators, including studio-quality audio recording and a camera remote feature designed to expand creative possibilities.

AirPods Max 2 will be available for pre-order starting March 25 in five colours -midnight, starlight, orange, purple, and blue, with general availability expected to begin early next month.

According to Apple, the H2 chip combined with new computational audio algorithms allows AirPods Max 2 to deliver Active Noise Cancellation that is up to 1.5 times more effective than the previous generation. This improvement helps reduce environmental noise such as airplane engines or commuter trains, allowing users to immerse themselves more fully in music, work, or phone calls.

The headphones also feature a new digital signal processing algorithm designed specifically for the H2 chip and the device's microphone array. This upgrade makes Transparency mode sound more natural, enabling users to remain aware of their surroundings and nearby conversations while listening to audio.

In addition, AirPods Max 2 are equipped with a high dynamic range amplifier, which provides cleaner audio while maintaining the signature sound quality associated with the original AirPods Max. Spatial Audio performance has also been enhanced, offering improved instrument localization, more accurate and consistent bass response, and more natural mids and highs.

Gamers may also benefit from reduced wireless audio latency, which can make gameplay more responsive and immersive when using Game Mode on devices running iOS, macOS, or iPadOS.

AirPods Max 2 will start at $549 in the United States. Customers in the U.S. and more than 30 other countries and regions will be able to place orders starting March 25, through Apple's website and the Apple Store app.