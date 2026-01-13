Apple Aktie
WKN: 865985 / ISIN: US0378331005
|
13.01.2026 22:36:10
Apple Unveils Creator Studio Subscription Bringing Pro Apps And AI Tools Under One Roof
(RTTNews) - Apple (AAPL) has launched a new subscription bundle called Apple Creator Studio, bringing together its flagship creative apps across video, music, imaging and productivity in a single package for Mac, iPad and iPhone users.
The new suite combines Final Cut Pro, Logic Pro and Pixelmator Pro on Mac and iPad, along with Motion, Compressor and MainStage on Mac. It also unlocks a set of premium features and intelligent tools inside Keynote, Pages and Numbers, with Freeform to follow later. The company says the aim is to give creators studio-grade tools in one place while keeping user data private.
Final Cut Pro gains new AI-powered tools such as transcript-based search, visual search for objects and actions in footage, beat detection for music-synced edits, and an automated Montage Maker on iPad that can assemble highlight videos in seconds. Motion and Compressor are included to handle advanced motion graphics and output workflows.
On the music side, Logic Pro introduces features such as Synth Player, which generates electronic performances using AI, and Chord ID, which converts audio or MIDI into editable chord progressions. A refreshed sound library and new loop search tools aim to speed up songwriting and production, while MainStage turns a Mac into a live performance rig.
Pixelmator Pro is also coming to iPad for the first time, with a touch-optimised interface, full Apple Pencil support and new tools such as Warp for shaping images. The app is designed to sync seamlessly between Mac and iPad and takes advantage of Apple silicon for features like intelligent upscaling and automatic crop suggestions.
Apple is also expanding its productivity apps. Subscribers will gain access to a new Content Hub filled with curated visuals, premium templates, and image-generation tools. Early beta features include auto-generated presentations in Keynote and smart formula creation in Numbers.
Apple Creator Studio will be available from January 28 for $12.99 a month or $129 a year, with a one-month free trial. Students and educators can subscribe at a discounted rate, and users can still purchase individual Mac versions of the pro apps outright if they prefer.
AAPL currently trades at $259.06, or 0.46% lower on the NasdaqGS.
