WKN: 865985 / ISIN: US0378331005

18.10.2025 00:05:19

Apple Wins Exclusive U.S. Rights To Formula 1 Races

(RTTNews) - Tech giant Apple Inc. (AAPL) and Formula 1 announced a five-year partnership on Friday, which will bring all F1 races exclusively to Apple TV in the United States starting next year.

The partnership builds on Apple's deepening relationship with Formula 1 following the global success of Apple Original Films' blockbuster F1 The Movie.

Apple TV will deliver comprehensive coverage of Formula 1, with all practice sessions, qualifying, Sprint sessions, and Grand Prix events available to Apple TV subscribers. Select races and all practice sessions will also be available for free in the Apple TV app throughout the course of the season.

In addition to broadcasting Formula 1 on Apple TV, Apple will amplify the sport across Apple News, Apple Maps, Apple Music, and Apple Fitness+. Apple Sports — the free app for iPhone — will feature live updates for every qualifying, Sprint, and race for each Grand Prix across the season, with real-time leaderboards, season driver and constructor standings, Live Activities to follow on the Lock Screen, and a designated widget for the iPhone Home Screen.

"We're thrilled to expand our relationship with Formula 1 and offer Apple TV subscribers in the U.S. front-row access to one of the most exciting and fastest-growing sports on the planet," said Eddy Cue, Apple's senior vice president of Services. "2026 marks a transformative new era for Formula 1, from new teams to new regulations and cars with the best drivers in the world, and we look forward to delivering premium and innovative fan-first coverage to our customers in a way that only Apple can."

15.10.25 Apple Neutral UBS AG
13.10.25 Apple Underperform Jefferies & Company Inc.
08.10.25 Apple Neutral UBS AG
07.10.25 Apple Neutral UBS AG
06.10.25 Apple Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Apple Inc. 216,15 3,03% Apple Inc.

