ASML Is the Silent Monopoly Behind the Entire Tech Industry, but Is It a Buy Right Now?
Mark Twain once said, "When everyone is looking for gold, it's a good time to be in the pick-and-shovel business." Most of the prospectors who went west looking for gold went bust, but the person who sold those prospectors mining gear in St. Louis or Denver was rolling in dough.If I asked you which company was the "pick-and-shovel" player in the tech industry, you'd probably guess Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM). It makes sense; it's the largest chip manufacturer on the planet. But it's not; there's a company that even Taiwan Semiconductor needs for its own proverbial picks and shovels.It's called ASML (NASDAQ: ASML), and it has built a silent monopoly over the very root of the tech supply chain.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
