BBVA Aktie

BBVA für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 875773 / ISIN: ES0113211835

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14.04.2026 20:42:14

BBVA Significantly Exceeds Its New MREL Requirement

As of April 14, 2026, BBVA will be required to maintain a buffer of 23.94 percent of the total risk-weighted assets (RWAs) for its European resolution group. With an MREL ratio of 28.89 percent at the end of December 2025, the bank is already well above this threshold and also meets the additional requirements for subordination and capital buffers.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Banco Bilbao
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