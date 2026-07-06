Intel Aktie

Intel für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 855681 / ISIN: US4581401001

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06.07.2026 14:00:00

Better Chip Stock: Intel Versus Taiwan Semiconductor

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) is the stalwart in the semiconductor foundry space. It has most of the major tech companies as clients and has earned its reputation as the best in the business. One of its competitors, Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), is trying to claw back to the top, but it's hard when the competition is so stiff.However, if the only thing you had to judge by is Intel's stock performance, it would be easy to assume it's doing just that. So, which of these two chip stocks is the better buy? Let's find out.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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