WKN DE: A1J4U4 / ISIN: NL0010273215

12.02.2026 17:42:13

Bold Prediction: ASML Is About to Soar. Here's Why.

ASML's (NASDAQ: ASML) stock rallied about 90% over the past 12 months, but I believe it could surge even higher this year as the AI market expands. ASML is the world's largest producer of lithography systems, which are used to optically etch circuit patterns onto silicon wafers. It's also the only producer of high-end extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography systems, which are required for manufacturing the smallest, densest, and most power-efficient chips.Image source: Getty Images.All of the world's top foundries -- including TSMC (NYSE: TSM), Samsung, and Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) -- use ASML's EUV systems in their most advanced nodes. So without ASML, fabless chipmakers like Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) couldn't produce their top-tier AI chips.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
