Broadcom Aktie

Broadcom für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2JG9Z / ISIN: US11135F1012

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
24.11.2025 20:48:41

Broadcom Surges 10% As AI Partnership Gains Spotlight

(RTTNews) - Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) jumped 10.36%, closing at $375.46, up $35.26, following reports that the company is closely tied to a major AI infrastructure rollout alongside Alphabet.

The move positions Broadcom as a key player in the generative AI boom by supplying advanced networking and custom chip solutions to hyperscale cloud providers.

Analysts noted the company's infrastructure role is increasing as AI models and data center expansion accelerate. With Broadcom's technology becoming central to the next-generation AI stack, investor sentiment soared.

On the day of the announcement, AVGO experienced significant trading volume as investors reacted to the heightened exposure to AI. The stock's 52-week range is approximately $315.20 - $385.98.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Broadcommehr Nachrichten