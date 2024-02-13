|
13.02.2024 15:30:04
Director/PDMR Shareholding
|
easyJet plc (EZJ)
easyJet plc
(the “Company”)
Director/PDMR Shareholding
13 February 2024
On 13 February 2024 the Company was notified by Equiniti Share Plan Trustees Limited (the "Trustee"), as the Trustee of the easyJet plc Share Incentive Plan (the "Plan"), that on 12 February 2024 it had purchased ordinary shares of 27 2/7 pence each in the Company on behalf of the persons discharging managerial responsibility set out in the table below.
The Plan is an HM Revenue and Customs approved plan under which employees in the UK are able to buy ordinary shares in easyJet of 27 2/7 pence each, using deductions from their monthly salary ("Partnership Shares"). Participants can contribute up to £150 per month from their pay towards the purchase of Partnership Shares.
Institutional investors and analysts:
The notifications below are made in accordance with the requirements of the Market Abuse Regulation.
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|GB00B7KR2P84
|Category Code:
|DSH
|TIDM:
|EZJ
|LEI Code:
|2138001S47XKWIB7TH90
|Sequence No.:
|303520
|EQS News ID:
|1836469
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu easyJet plcmehr Nachrichten
|
13.02.24
|Director/PDMR Shareholding (EQS Group)
|
08.02.24
|Result of AGM (EQS Group)
|
31.01.24
|ANALYSE-FLASH: RBC belässt Easyjet auf 'Sector Perform' - Ziel 540 Pence (dpa-AFX)
|
24.01.24
|easyJet-Aktie trotzdem deutlich in Grün: easyJet durch Gaza-Krieg belastet (dpa-AFX)
|
11.01.24
|Director/PDMR Shareholding (EQS Group)
|
08.01.24
|Notice of AGM (EQS Group)
|
02.01.24
|Director/PDMR Shareholding (EQS Group)
|
19.12.23
|Results of General Meeting (EQS Group)
Analysen zu easyJet plcmehr Analysen
|09:28
|easyJet Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|07.02.24
|easyJet Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|02.02.24
|easyJet Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|01.02.24
|easyJet Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|31.01.24
|easyJet Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|09:28
|easyJet Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|07.02.24
|easyJet Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|02.02.24
|easyJet Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|01.02.24
|easyJet Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|31.01.24
|easyJet Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|09:28
|easyJet Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|02.02.24
|easyJet Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|01.02.24
|easyJet Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|25.01.24
|easyJet Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|24.01.24
|easyJet Buy
|UBS AG
|18.04.23
|easyJet Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.03.23
|easyJet Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.02.23
|easyJet Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.01.23
|easyJet Sell
|Deutsche Bank AG
|25.01.23
|easyJet Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.02.24
|easyJet Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|31.01.24
|easyJet Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|25.01.24
|easyJet Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|24.01.24
|easyJet Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|24.01.24
|easyJet Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|easyJet plc
|6,59
|2,11%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Inflationszahlen hallen nach: ATX fällt letztlich knapp unter die Nulllinie zurück -- DAX schließt fester -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbuchte über weite Strecken der Mittwochssitzung Gewinne, fiel dann aber bis zum Handelsschluss zurück und schloss minimal leichter. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt legte zur Wochenmitte zu. Die Wall Street notiert auf grünem Terrain. Die asiatischen Börsen schlugen am Mittwoch unterschiedliche Richtungen ein.