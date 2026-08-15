Alphabet A Aktie

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WKN DE: A14Y6F / ISIN: US02079K3059

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15.08.2026 21:03:00

Elon Musk Says SpaceX Has a Massive Competitive Advantage in AI That Amazon, Google, and Microsoft Can't Touch

One thing that stood out in Space Exploration Technologies' (NASDAQ: SPCX) first quarterly earnings report as a publicly traded company was just how much it's spending to build out new AI compute capacity. The company's AI-related capital expenditures doubled sequentially to $15.8 billion, and management said it expects to continue spending at a similar level through the end of the year.To be sure, that capex spending is still dwarfed by what hyperscalers such as Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) are laying out on data centers. Each of those three spent between $41 billion and $55 billion last quarter alone. But they're also generating huge amounts of revenue from their cloud computing units, with massive backlogs of contracted business.However, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk believes his company can deploy capital much more efficiently than the hyperscalers can, thanks to a unique competitive advantage. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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