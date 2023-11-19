EQS-Adhoc: Bayer Aktiengesellschaft: OCEANIC-AF study stopped early due to lack of efficacy

EQS-Ad-hoc: Bayer Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Study results

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft: OCEANIC-AF study stopped early due to lack of efficacy



Leverkusen/Berlin, November 19, 2023 – OCEANIC-AF, a phase III study investigating asundexian compared to apixaban (a direct oral anticoagulant) in patients with atrial fibrillation at risk for stroke is being stopped early. This decision is based on the recommendation of the study’s Independent Data Monitoring Committee (IDMC) as part of ongoing surveillance which showed an inferior efficacy of asundexian versus the control arm. Bayer will further analyze the data to understand the outcome and publish the data.



Available safety data are consistent with previously reported safety profiles of asundexian. The IDMC recommends continuing the OCEANIC-STROKE phase III study as planned. Appropriate measures will be taken to close the OCEANIC-AF study and patients will be contacted by their treating physicians/investigators to discuss next steps.



Asundexian is an investigational agent and has not been approved by any health authority for use in any country, for any indication.



Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by Bayer management. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and the estimates given here.



Contact:

About Bayer

Bayer is a global enterprise with core competencies in the life science fields of health care and nutrition. Its products and services are designed to help people and the planet thrive by supporting efforts to master the major challenges presented by a growing and aging global population. Bayer is committed to driving sustainable development and generating a positive impact with its businesses. At the same time, the Group aims to increase its earning power and create value through innovation and growth. The Bayer brand stands for trust, reliability and quality throughout the world. In fiscal 2022, the Group employed around 101,000 people and had sales of 50.7 billion euros. R&D expenses before special items amounted to 6.2 billion euros. For more information, go to www.bayer.com.



Contact for investor inquiries:

Bayer Investor Relations Team, phone +49 214 30-72704

Email: ir@bayer.com

www.bayer.com/en/investors/ir-team

