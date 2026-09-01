HUGO BOSS Aktie

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WKN DE: A1PHFF / ISIN: DE000A1PHFF7

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01.09.2026 20:07:13

EQS-Adhoc: HUGO BOSS AG: HUGO BOSS TERMINATES SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM

EQS-Ad-hoc: HUGO BOSS AG / Key word(s): Capital measures / Share buybacks
HUGO BOSS AG: HUGO BOSS TERMINATES SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM

01-Sep-2026 / 20:07 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Metzingen, September 1, 2026

HUGO BOSS TERMINATES SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM

The Managing Board of HUGO BOSS AG today resolved to terminate the Company's share buyback program, which commenced on August 24, 2026, upon expiration September 8, 2026. Since the start of the program, between August 24, 2026 and September 1, 2026, HUGO BOSS has repurchased 124,044 shares representing a total consideration of approximately EUR 4.8 million.

The decision follows today's statement by Frasers Group regarding its intention to increase its shareholding in HUGO BOSS beyond 50% as well as its review of support for Stephan Sturm, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of HUGO BOSS.

The termination does not reflect any change in the Company's confidence in its strategy and long-term value creation potential. The Company's capital allocation framework remains unchanged, and the Managing Board will reassess a share buyback program as appropriate.

 

 

Investor Relations
Contact
Christian Stöhr
Senior Vice President Investor Relations
Phone: +49 7123 94-87563
Email: christian_stoehr@hugoboss.com



End of Inside Information

01-Sep-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: HUGO BOSS AG
Holy-Allee 3
72555 Metzingen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)712 394-0
Fax: +49 (0)712 394-80259
E-mail: info@hugoboss.com
Internet: www.hugoboss.com
ISIN: DE000A1PHFF7
WKN: A1PHFF
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 529900LFVU534EBRXD13
EQS News ID: 2392042

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2392042  01-Sep-2026 CET/CEST

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