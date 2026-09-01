HUGO BOSS Aktie
WKN DE: A1PHFF / ISIN: DE000A1PHFF7
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01.09.2026 20:07:13
EQS-Adhoc: HUGO BOSS AG: HUGO BOSS TERMINATES SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM
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EQS-Ad-hoc: HUGO BOSS AG / Key word(s): Capital measures / Share buybacks
Metzingen, September 1, 2026
HUGO BOSS TERMINATES SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM
The Managing Board of HUGO BOSS AG today resolved to terminate the Company's share buyback program, which commenced on August 24, 2026, upon expiration September 8, 2026. Since the start of the program, between August 24, 2026 and September 1, 2026, HUGO BOSS has repurchased 124,044 shares representing a total consideration of approximately EUR 4.8 million.
The decision follows today's statement by Frasers Group regarding its intention to increase its shareholding in HUGO BOSS beyond 50% as well as its review of support for Stephan Sturm, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of HUGO BOSS.
The termination does not reflect any change in the Company's confidence in its strategy and long-term value creation potential. The Company's capital allocation framework remains unchanged, and the Managing Board will reassess a share buyback program as appropriate.
Investor Relations
End of Inside Information
01-Sep-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|HUGO BOSS AG
|Holy-Allee 3
|72555 Metzingen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)712 394-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)712 394-80259
|E-mail:
|info@hugoboss.com
|Internet:
|www.hugoboss.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A1PHFF7
|WKN:
|A1PHFF
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|529900LFVU534EBRXD13
|EQS News ID:
|2392042
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2392042 01-Sep-2026 CET/CEST
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01.09.26
|EQS-Adhoc: HUGO BOSS AG: HUGO BOSS TERMINATES SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM (EQS Group)
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01.09.26
|EQS-Adhoc: HUGO BOSS AG: HUGO BOSS BEENDET AKTIENRÜCKKAUFPROGRAMM (EQS Group)
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01.09.26
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01.09.26
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01.09.26
|MDAX aktuell: Das macht der MDAX mittags (finanzen.at)
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31.08.26
|EQS-PVR: Hugo Boss AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)
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31.08.26
|EQS-PVR: Hugo Boss AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)
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31.08.26
|EQS-CMS: HUGO BOSS AG: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
Analysen zu HUGO BOSS AG
|18.08.26
|HUGO BOSS Halten
|DZ BANK
|11.08.26
|HUGO BOSS Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|04.08.26
|HUGO BOSS Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|04.08.26
|HUGO BOSS Neutral
|UBS AG
|04.08.26
|HUGO BOSS Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|18.08.26
|HUGO BOSS Halten
|DZ BANK
|11.08.26
|HUGO BOSS Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|04.08.26
|HUGO BOSS Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|04.08.26
|HUGO BOSS Neutral
|UBS AG
|04.08.26
|HUGO BOSS Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11.08.26
|HUGO BOSS Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|08.12.25
|HUGO BOSS Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|05.12.25
|HUGO BOSS Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|04.12.25
|HUGO BOSS Buy
|Warburg Research
|03.12.25
|HUGO BOSS Buy
|Warburg Research
|18.08.26
|HUGO BOSS Halten
|DZ BANK
|04.08.26
|HUGO BOSS Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|04.08.26
|HUGO BOSS Neutral
|UBS AG
|04.08.26
|HUGO BOSS Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13.07.26
|HUGO BOSS Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|HUGO BOSS AG
|38,70
|0,13%