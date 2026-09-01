EQS-Adhoc: HUGO BOSS AG: HUGO BOSS TERMINATES SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM

EQS-Ad-hoc: HUGO BOSS AG / Key word(s): Capital measures / Share buybacks

HUGO BOSS AG: HUGO BOSS TERMINATES SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM



01-Sep-2026 / 20:07 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Metzingen, September 1, 2026

HUGO BOSS TERMINATES SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM

The Managing Board of HUGO BOSS AG today resolved to terminate the Company's share buyback program, which commenced on August 24, 2026, upon expiration September 8, 2026. Since the start of the program, between August 24, 2026 and September 1, 2026, HUGO BOSS has repurchased 124,044 shares representing a total consideration of approximately EUR 4.8 million.

The decision follows today's statement by Frasers Group regarding its intention to increase its shareholding in HUGO BOSS beyond 50% as well as its review of support for Stephan Sturm, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of HUGO BOSS.

The termination does not reflect any change in the Company's confidence in its strategy and long-term value creation potential. The Company's capital allocation framework remains unchanged, and the Managing Board will reassess a share buyback program as appropriate.

Investor Relations

Contact

Christian Stöhr

Senior Vice President Investor Relations

Phone: +49 7123 94-87563

Email: christian_stoehr@hugoboss.com