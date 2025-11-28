Österreichische Post Aktie
WKN DE: A0JML5 / ISIN: AT0000APOST4
|
28.11.2025 10:05:03
EQS-Adhoc: Österreichische Post AG: AUSTRIAN POST ACQUIRES 70 PER CENT STAKE IN EUSHIPMENTS.COM - A LEADING E-COMMERCE PROVIDER IN CEE/SEE
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Österreichische Post AG / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions
AUSTRIAN POST ACQUIRES 70 per cent stake in euShipments.com - A LEADING E-Commerce PROVIDER IN CEE/SEE
On 28 November 2025, the signing of an agreement took place stipulating Austrian Post’s acquisition of a 70 per cent stake in the Bulgarian company euShipments.com AD, a leading integrated cross-border and fulfilment provider in the region of Southeast and Eastern Europe.
euShipments.com was established in 2012 and operates as a provider of integrated e-commerce solutions. The company supports about 1,300 customers along the entire value chain - from e-fulfilment, domestic and cross-border e-commerce delivery services to e-commerce value-added services such as return management, payment processing, import-one-stop-shop (IOSS) solutions and more. euShipments.com employs a workforce of over 350 e-commerce experts, has achieved strong growth since its founding and will generate revenue of approx. EUR 50 million and a good level of profitability in the business year 2025.
Subject to regulatory approval, the closing of the transaction is expected to take place in the first quarter of 2026. The purchase price was set at about EUR 55 million. Above and beyond the acquisition of a 70 per cent shareholding in euShipments.com, the contractual parties agreed on options to acquire or sell the remaining 30 per cent stake in the company within the next four years.
The acquisition strengthens Austrian Post's regional presence in South-Eastern and Eastern Europe and at the same time expands its range of international e-commerce solutions.
Vienna, 28 November 2025
End of Inside Information
28-Nov-2025 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Österreichische Post AG
|Rochusplatz 1
|1030 Vienna
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43 577 67 - 30400
|E-mail:
|investor@post.at
|Internet:
|www.post.at
|ISIN:
|AT0000APOST4
|WKN:
|A0JML5
|Listed:
|Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
|EQS News ID:
|2236380
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2236380 28-Nov-2025 CET/CEST
