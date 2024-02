EQS-Adhoc: RBI in advanced negotiations on the sale of its Belarusian subsidiary Priorbank

EQS-Ad-hoc: Raiffeisen Bank International AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

RBI in advanced negotiations on the sale of its Belarusian subsidiary Priorbank



14-Feb-2024 / 12:41 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







The signing of the transaction is – among other conditions – pending proof of funds by the investor with transfer of full collateral for the transaction consideration. The expected impact on the CET1 ratio of RBI Group is minimal.

The transaction would trigger a loss of approximately EUR 225 million on RBI Group, resulting from the difference of the purchase price and book value of the equity of Priorbank JSC.

At closing, a further negative impact in the range of EUR 450 million is expected on RBI Group’s consolidated profit, relating to the reclassification of predominantly historical FX losses currently recognized in other comprehensive income. This reclassification of losses would have no impact on the regulatory capital of RBI Group. For further information please contact:



John P. Carlson, CFA

Head of Group Investor Relations

Raiffeisen Bank International AG

Am Stadtpark 9

1030 Vienna, Austria

ir@rbinternational.com

phone +43 1 71 707 2089

www.rbinternational.com Vienna, 14 February 2024. Raiffeisen Bank International AG (RBI) is in advanced negotiations on the disposal of its 87.74 per cent stake in Priorbank JSC and its subsidiaries, with Soven 1 Holding Limited, an investor from the United Arab Emirates, resulting in a potential exit of RBI from the Belarusian market.The signing of the transaction is – among other conditions – pending proof of funds by the investor with transfer of full collateral for the transaction consideration.For further information please contact:John P. Carlson, CFAHead of Group Investor RelationsRaiffeisen Bank International AGAm Stadtpark 91030 Vienna, Austriair@rbinternational.comphone +43 1 71 707 2089www.rbinternational.com



End of Inside Information

14-Feb-2024 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com