EQS-Adhoc: Redcare Pharmacy: Dirk Brüse to step down as CCO.

EQS-Ad-hoc: Redcare Pharmacy N.V. / Key word(s): Personnel decisions / Executive Board

Redcare Pharmacy: Dirk Brüse to step down as CCO.



28-Apr-2026 / 19:11 CET/CEST

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Redcare Pharmacy: Dirk Brüse to step down as CCO.

Sevenum, the Netherlands, April 28, 2026. Redcare Pharmacy announces that Dirk Brüse, Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), is stepping down today from the Managing Board for personal reasons. He will remain available to ensure a smooth transition.

The process for succession has already been initiated. Until a successor has been found, CEO Olaf Heinrich will assume the CCO’s responsibilities.

Contact:rikutis consultingThomas SchnorrenbergCel: +49 151 46 53 13 17E-Mail: presse@shop-apotheke.com