Redcare Pharmacy Aktie

Redcare Pharmacy für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2AR94 / ISIN: NL0012044747

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28.04.2026 19:11:04

EQS-Adhoc: Redcare Pharmacy: Dirk Brüse to step down as CCO.

EQS-Ad-hoc: Redcare Pharmacy N.V. / Key word(s): Personnel decisions / Executive Board
Redcare Pharmacy: Dirk Brüse to step down as CCO.

28-Apr-2026 / 19:11 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Redcare Pharmacy: Dirk Brüse to step down as CCO.

Sevenum, the Netherlands, April 28, 2026. Redcare Pharmacy announces that Dirk Brüse, Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), is stepping down today from the Managing Board for personal reasons. He will remain available to ensure a smooth transition.

The process for succession has already been initiated. Until a successor has been found, CEO Olaf Heinrich will assume the CCO’s responsibilities.  


Contact:
rikutis consulting
Thomas Schnorrenberg
Cel: +49 151 46 53 13 17
E-Mail: presse@shop-apotheke.com


End of Inside Information

28-Apr-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Redcare Pharmacy N.V.
Erik de Rodeweg 11-13
5975 WD Sevenum
Netherlands
Phone: 0800 - 200 800 300
Fax: 0800 - 90 70 90 20
E-mail: investors@redcare-pharmacy.com
Internet: www.redcare-pharmacy.com
ISIN: NL0012044747, DE000A19Y072
WKN: A2AR94, A19Y072
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2317092

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2317092  28-Apr-2026 CET/CEST

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