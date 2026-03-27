secunet Security Networks Aktie

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WKN: 727650 / ISIN: DE0007276503

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27.03.2026 14:09:54

EQS-Adhoc: secunet adopts new dividend policy

EQS-Ad-hoc: secunet Security Networks AG / Key word(s): Dividend payments
secunet adopts new dividend policy

27-March-2026 / 14:09 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

secunet adopts new dividend policy

Essen, March 27, 2026: The Management Board of secunet Security Networks AG, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, today adopted a realignment of its dividend policy in order to finance future growth more strongly from its own earnings power. The annual dividend proposal of the Management Board and Supervisory Board to the Annual General Meeting will in future be based on the consolidated net income after taxes. At the same time, the payout ratio is to be adjusted to the respective financing requirements and will range between 30% and 50% of consolidated net income. This will enable the Management Board to draw more flexibly on the Group's internal financing capacity to finance further growth.

The new dividend policy is to be applied for the first time to the consolidated net income for the year 2025. Accordingly, a dividend of €2.58 per share (approximately 50% of the Group’s 2025 net income after taxes) is proposed for the next Annual General Meeting. The company's Management Board is convinced that making the dividend amount more flexible in particular will ensure appropriate shareholder participation while at the same time safeguarding a solid capital structure.

 

Contact secunet
Christoph Marx
Director Investor Relations
Tel: +49 201 5454-3628
E-Mail: investor.relations@secunet.com

 



End of Inside Information

27-March-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: secunet Security Networks AG
Kurfürstenstraße 58
45138 Essen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)201 - 5454 - 0
Fax: +49 (0)201 - 5454 - 1000
E-mail: investor.relations@secunet.com
Internet: www.secunet.com
ISIN: DE0007276503
WKN: 727650
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2299382

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2299382  27-March-2026 CET/CEST

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