28.07.2025 19:41:54

EQS-Adhoc: SUSS adjusts its guidance for gross profit margin and EBIT margin in financial year 2025

EQS-Ad-hoc: SUSS MicroTec SE / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Preliminary Results
SUSS adjusts its guidance for gross profit margin and EBIT margin in financial year 2025

28-Jul-2025 / 19:41 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Garching, Germany, July 28, 2025 – Based on preliminary consolidated figures for the first half of 2025 and after a thorough analysis of the expected development for the rest of the financial year, the Management Board of SUSS MicroTec SE (ISIN: DE000A1K0235) is adjusting its guidance for gross profit margin and EBIT margin for the full year 2025.

Based on preliminary calculations, the gross profit margin for the first six months was 37.2% overall. One-time effects in the form of start-up costs for the production of the UV projection scanner in Taiwan and value adjustments on inventories in connection with a discontinued project had an extraordinary negative impact on gross profit. For the full year 2025, the company now expects a gross profit margin in the range of 37 to 39% (previously: 39 to 41%).

The ongoing expansion of personnel in research and development led to additional costs in the first half of the year due to higher onboarding and training expenses. Based on preliminary calculations, the EBIT margin for the first half of 2025 was 15.7%. For the full year 2025, the forecast for the EBIT margin has been reduced to a range of 13 to 15% (previously: 15 to 17%).

In view of less dynamic sales development, a change in the product mix, and the temporary double burden of setting up the Zhubei site in Taiwan, lower profitability is expected for the second half of the year.

The company is confirming its forecast range for consolidated sales for the 2025 fiscal year of €470 million to €510 million. Based on preliminary calculations, sales in the first half of 2025 amounted to €266.4 million.

The half-yearly financial report 2025 will be published as planned on August 7, 2025.


Contact:
SUSS MicroTec SE
Sven Köpsel
Investor Relations
Schleissheimer Strasse 90
85748 Garching, Germany
Tel.: +49 89 32007-151
Email: sven.koepsel@suss.com


End of Inside Information

28-Jul-2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: SUSS MicroTec SE
Schleissheimer Strasse 90
85748 Garching
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 32007-151
Fax: +49 (0)89 4444 33420
E-mail: sven.koepsel@suss.com
Internet: www.suss.com
ISIN: DE000A1K0235
WKN: A1K023
Indices: SDAX, TecDax
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2175634

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2175634  28-Jul-2025 CET/CEST

