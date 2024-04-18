EQS-Adhoc: SUSS MicroTec significantly exceeds the key figures of the comparable period of the previous year in the first quarter of 2024

EQS-Ad-hoc: SÜSS MicroTec SE / Key word(s): Quarter Results

SUSS MicroTec significantly exceeds the key figures of the comparable period of the previous year in the first quarter of 2024



18-Apr-2024 / 10:37 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Garching, April 18, 2024 – SÜSS MicroTec SE has made a very strong start to the 2024 fiscal year and has significantly exceeded the sales and earnings figures of the comparable period of the previous year in the first three months. Sales increased by 46% to € 93.5 million in the first quarter of 2024 (Q1 2023: € 64.0 million). Based on preliminary figures, the gross profit margin amounted to 39.1% (Q1 2023: 34.4%), supported by a high sales level and a very positive product mix. The EBIT margin reached 15.9% (Q1 2023: 5.9%).

The Management Board of SÜSS MicroTec SE continues to expect sales of € 340 to 370 million, a gross profit margin of 35 to 38% and an EBIT margin of 10 to 12% for the full year 2024.

Order intake in the first quarter of 2024 amounted to € 98.3 million (Q1 2023: € 94.9 million). The full quarterly statement for the first three months of the 2024 financial year will be published as planned on May 8, 2024.

Contact:SÜSS MicroTec SESven KöpselInvestor RelationsSchleissheimer Strasse 9085748 Garching, DeutschlandTel.: +49 89 32007-151Fax: +49 89 32007-451Email: sven.koepsel@suss.com