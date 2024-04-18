Diesen Monat bei Bitpanda: Zu Ehren des Bitcoin-Halving verlosen wir im April 2x einen halben Bitcoin. Nehmen Sie jetzt an unserem Gewinnspiel teil!-w-
18.04.2024 10:37:19

EQS-Adhoc: SUSS MicroTec significantly exceeds the key figures of the comparable period of the previous year in the first quarter of 2024

EQS-Ad-hoc: SÜSS MicroTec SE / Key word(s): Quarter Results
SUSS MicroTec significantly exceeds the key figures of the comparable period of the previous year in the first quarter of 2024

18-Apr-2024 / 10:37 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Garching, April 18, 2024 – SÜSS MicroTec SE has made a very strong start to the 2024 fiscal year and has significantly exceeded the sales and earnings figures of the comparable period of the previous year in the first three months. Sales increased by 46% to € 93.5 million in the first quarter of 2024 (Q1 2023: € 64.0 million). Based on preliminary figures, the gross profit margin amounted to 39.1% (Q1 2023: 34.4%), supported by a high sales level and a very positive product mix. The EBIT margin reached 15.9% (Q1 2023: 5.9%).

The Management Board of SÜSS MicroTec SE continues to expect sales of € 340 to 370 million, a gross profit margin of 35 to 38% and an EBIT margin of 10 to 12% for the full year 2024.

Order intake in the first quarter of 2024 amounted to € 98.3 million (Q1 2023: € 94.9 million). The full quarterly statement for the first three months of the 2024 financial year will be published as planned on May 8, 2024.


Contact:
SÜSS MicroTec SE
Sven Köpsel
Investor Relations
Schleissheimer Strasse 90
85748 Garching, Deutschland
Tel.: +49 89 32007-151
Fax: +49 89 32007-451
Email: sven.koepsel@suss.com


End of Inside Information

18-Apr-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: SÜSS MicroTec SE
Schleissheimer Strasse 90
85748 Garching
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 32007-161
Fax: +49 (0)89 4444 33420
E-mail: franka.schielke@suss.com
Internet: www.suss.com
ISIN: DE000A1K0235
WKN: A1K023
Indices: SDAX, TecDax
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1883777

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1883777  18-Apr-2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1883777&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

