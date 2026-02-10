EQS-Adhoc: Wacker Neuson Group publishes preliminary financial year 2025 figures

EQS-Ad-hoc: Wacker Neuson SE / Key word(s): Results / Full year/Forecast / Full year

Wacker Neuson Group publishes preliminary financial year 2025 figures



10-Feb-2026 / 19:06 CET/CEST

Group revenue amounted to EUR 2,219 million as planned

EBIT margin – burdened through one-off effects in Q4/2025 – amounted to 6.0 percent

EBIT margin without one-off effects at 6.5 percent on the lower end of the guidance range

Increase achieved once again: free cash flow of EUR 202 million

Net working capital ratio at 29.2 percent below the most recently published guidance and the target maximum ratio of 30 percent

Investments amounted to EUR 67 million



Munich, February 10, 2026 – based on the preliminary and unaudited figures for the financial year 2025, the Wacker Neuson Group expects group revenue amounting to EUR 2,219 million (2024: EUR 2,235 million), therefore in the middle of the most recently published guidance range by the company from EUR 2,150 million to EUR 2,250 million. The preliminary earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) after one-off effects amounted to approximately EUR 132 million (2024: EUR 123 million); the EBIT margin was at 6.0 percent (2024: 5.5 percent) and was therefore below the most recently published guidance range by the company (from 6.5 to 6.8 percent).

Due to one-off effects in Q4/2025 the EBIT margin was below the most recently published guidance range. The one-off effects include addition legal and consulting costs in connection with the public takeover discussions with Doosan Bobcat Inc., additional accruals due to impact of the share price development in Q4/2025 on the virtual stock option plan of the company as well as one-off impairments on short-term and long-term assets. The preliminary EBIT without the one-off effects would have amounted to approximately EUR 144 million and the EBIT margin would have been at 6.5 percent as expected.

The fourth quarter EBIT margin of 5.9 percent was also below the market expectations for this quarter according to the latest consensus from analyst estimates (Q4/2025 EBIT margin derived from consensus: 8,8 percent), whereas the Q4/2025 revenue with approximately EUR 594 million was above the market expectation (Q4/2025 revenue derived from consensus: EUR 567.1 million).

The Group was able to reduce the net working capital faster than most recently guided. The net working capital was at EUR 647 million on a preliminary basis (December 31, 2024: EUR 709.3 million, September 30, 2025: EUR 692.3 million). This was driven by an increase of trade payables as well as a further inventory decrease compared to previous year. The net working capital ratio was at 29.2 percent at the year-end and therefore below the maximum targeted ratio of 30 percent as well as below the guided value of 34 percent (December 31, 2024: 31.7 percent). Moreover, this reduction had a positive effect on the development of the free cash flow, which increased compared to previous year and amounted to EUR 202 million (December 31, 2024: 184,6 Mio. Euro).

The investments were at EUR 67 million under the guided value of approximately EUR 80 million (2024: EUR 102.6 million). The cause of the below plan investments is a slower than expected market recovery and therefore accordingly adjusted investment management.

The final financial year 2025 figures of the Wacker Neuson Group as well as the 2026 guidance will be published on March 26, 2026.

The explanations to all mentioned key performance indicators are included in the Wacker Neuson Group Annual Report 2024 starting page 220.

