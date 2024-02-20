EQS-AGM: ANDRITZ AG: Convening of the 117th Annual General Meeting

EQS-News: Andritz AG / Announcement of the Convening of the General Meeting

ANDRITZ AG: Convening of the 117th Annual General Meeting



20.02.2024 / 08:00 CET/CEST

Announcement of the Convening of the General Meeting, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



We hereby invite our shareholders to attend the 117th Annual General Meeting of ANDRITZ AG, with headquarters in Graz, FN 50935 f, in the Steiermarksaal at Grazer Congress, Schmiedgasse 2, 8010 Graz, on Thursday, March 21, 2024, at 10:30 a.m., CET.

I. AGENDA Presentation of the Financial Statements including the Management Report and Corporate Governance Report, the Consolidated Financial Statements including the Consolidated Management Report, the Proposal on the Allocation of Net Earnings and the Supervisory Board’s Report for the 2023 business year.

Resolution on the use of the net earnings

Resolution on discharge of the Executive Board members for the 2023 business year

Resolution on discharge of the Supervisory Board members for the 2023 business year

Resolution on the remuneration for the Supervisory Board members for the 2023 business year

Appointment of the auditor for the Financial Statements and Consolidated Financial Statements and the auditor of the Sustainability Report for the 2024 business year

Appointment of two persons to the Supervisory Board

Resolution on the remuneration report

Resolution on amending Article 17 of the Articles of Association by adding paragraphs 7 to 16

II. DOCUMENTS FOR THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING, PROVIDING OF INFORMATION ON THE WEB SITE In particular, the following documents shall be available on the company’s web site at andritz.com as entered in the Companies Register not later than February 29, 2024: Resolution proposals



DOCUMENTS FOR ITEM 1 ON THE AGENDA Annual Financial Report 2023 Financial Statements 2023 of ANDRITZ AG Management Report incl. Consolidated Non-financial Statement Consolidated Corporate Governance Report 2023 Proposal for use of the net earnings Report of the Supervisory Board



DOCUMENTS FOR ITEM 7 ON THE AGENDA Statement pursuant to § 87 (2) of the Austrian Stock Corporation Act (AktG), including curriculum vitae



DOCUMENTS FOR ITEM 8 ON THE AGENDA ANDRITZ AG remuneration report



Form for granting a proxy



Form for granting a proxy to a proxy holder



Form for revoking a proxy



Convening of the 117th Annual General Meeting III. RECORD DATE AND PREREQUISITES FOR PARTICIPATION IN THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING The right to participate in the Annual General meeting and to exercise voting and all other shareholders’ rights to be asserted at the Annual General meeting is conditional upon the shareholding at the end of the day on March 11, 2024 (record date).

Only those who hold shares on this record date and can provide evidence of this to the company are entitled to take part in the Annual General Meeting.



A safe custody receipt pursuant to § 10a AktG to be received by the company not later than March 18, 2024 (24:00 hrs, CET) exclusively via one of the following communication channels at one of the following addresses is required as evidence of the shareholding on the record date.



For submission of the safe custody receipt in writing, which is sufficient according to Article 18 (3) of the Articles of Association by e-mail

anmeldung.andritz@hauptversammlung.at

(safe custody receipts in PDF format please) For submission of the safe custody receipt in written form by mail or messenger service

ANDRITZ AG

c/o HV-Veranstaltungsservice GmbH

8242 St. Lorenzen am Wechsel, Köppel 60



ANDRITZ AG c/o HV-Veranstaltungsservice GmbH 8242 St. Lorenzen am Wechsel, Köppel 60 by SWIFT

GIBAATWGGMS

(Message type MT598 or MT599, it is essential to state ISIN AT0000730007 in the message text) For submission of the safe custody receipt in written form The shareholders are requested to contact their depositary bank and arrange for a safe custody receipt to be issued and submitted.

The record date has no effect on the saleability of the shares and has no bearing on dividend entitlement.



Safe custody receipt pursuant to § 10a AktG

The safe custody receipt must be issued by the custodian bank with headquarters in a member state of the European Economic Area or a full member of the OECD and must contain the following information: Information on the issuer: Name/company and address or code normally used in communication between banks (SWIFT code)

Information on the shareholder: Name/company, address, date of birth of individuals, companies’ register and register number of legal entities, as applicable

Information on the shares: number of shares held by the shareholder, ISIN AT0000730007

Safe custody number or other designation

Reference time of the safe custody receipt The safe custody receipt as evidence of shareholding for the purpose of participation in the Annual General Meeting must refer to the end of the day on the record date March 11, 2024 (24:00 hrs, CET).



The safe custody receipt will be accepted in German or English.



Proof of identity

The shareholders and their proxy holders are requested to have a valid official photo ID available for identification purposes when registering.



If you are attending the Annual General Meeting as a proxy holder, please also bring your proxy document with you as well as your official photo ID. If the original proxy document has already been sent to the company, access will be simpler if you have a copy of the proxy document with you.



ANDRITZ AG reserves the right to check the identity of persons attending the meeting. If it is not possible to establish someone’s identity, this person may be refused access. IV. OPTION OF APPOINTING A PROXY HOLDER AND THE PROCEDURE TO BE FOLLOWED Each shareholder who is entitled to participate in the Annual General Meeting and has provided proof thereof to the company in accordance with the regulations in item III of the present convening document is entitled to appoint a proxy holder to take part in the Annual General Meeting on behalf of the shareholder. This proxy holder shall have the same rights as the shareholder she/he is representing.



The proxy must be granted to a specific person (individual or legal entity) in writing (§ 13 (2) AktG); it is also possible to grant a proxy to several persons.



A proxy may be granted prior to or during the Annual General Meeting.



We offer the following communication channels and addresses for submission of proxies: by mail or messenger service

ANDRITZ AG

c/o HV-Veranstaltungsservice GmbH

8242 St. Lorenzen am Wechsel, Köppel 60



ANDRITZ AG c/o HV-Veranstaltungsservice GmbH 8242 St. Lorenzen am Wechsel, Köppel 60 by e-mail

anmeldung.andritz@hauptversammlung.at

(Proxies in PDF format please) The proxies must be received at one of the addresses mentioned above not later than March 20, 2024, 04:00 p.m., CET, unless they are submitted on the day of the Annual General Meeting at the entry and exit checks to and from the Annual General Meeting.



A proxy form and a form for withdrawal of a proxy at andritz.com can be downloaded from the company’s web site. In the interests of smooth handling, we kindly request that you always use the forms provided.

Details of the granting of a proxy, particularly the written form and content, are provided in the proxy form available to the shareholders.



If the shareholder grants a proxy to her/his depositary bank (§ 10a AktG), it is sufficient if this bank provides a statement that it has been granted a proxy through the channels provided for submission thereof to the company in addition to the safe custody receipt.



Shareholders can also exercise their rights at the Annual General Meeting after having granted a proxy. If a shareholder attends the meeting personally, any proxy granted beforehand shall be considered withdrawn.



The above regulations on the granting of a proxy apply mutatis mutandis to withdrawal of the proxy.



Independent voting proxy holders

As a special service, shareholders have the option of having their voting right exercised at the Annual General Meeting and according to their instructions by Dr. Michael Knap as independent voting proxy holder; a special proxy form for this purpose can be downloaded from the company’s web site at andritz.com.



At the time of convening the Annual General Meeting, the company’s share capital amounts to EUR 104,000,000.- divided into 104,000,000 shares issued to bearers. Each share carries one vote.



At the time of convening the Annual General Meeting, the company holds 4,702,790 of its own shares. These shares do not carry any rights, also no voting rights. Any change in the holding of the company’s own shares up to the Annual General Meeting will be announced during the meeting. There are not several different types of shares.

Graz, February 2024

The Executive Board

20.02.2024 CET/CEST

