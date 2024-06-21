EQS-AGM: STRABAG SE: Amendment of the dividend announcement

Einfach und sicher Bitcoin kaufen: Mit dem Code "FINANZEN" sparen Sie 21% der Gebühren auf die ersten 6 Monate bei Coinfinity. Jetzt loslegen -w-
21.06.2024 09:30:50

STRABAG SE: Amendment of the dividend announcement

21.06.2024 / 09:30 CET/CEST
STRABAG SE
Villach
AMENDMENT OF THE DIVIDEND ANNOUNCEMENT
regarding the dividend for the 2023 financial year
ISIN: AT000000STR1
ISIN: AT0000A36HJ5

The 20th Annual General Meeting of STRABAG SE held on 14 June 2024 voted to pay out a dividend of € 2.20 per dividend-bearing share for the 2023 financial year, with dividend payment date on 25 June 2024 and ex-dividend date of 19 June 2024. The dividend announcement was published on 14 June 2024.

1.    Original dividend announcement

According to the dividend announcement of 14 June 2024, the dividend was to be paid by means of value rights (ISIN AT0000A3DG92) that were to be registered on 25 June 2024 for each bearer share at the custodian bank of the respective shareholder. The value rights would have entitled the shareholders to receive the dividend against reciprocal and simultaneous transfer of the value rights.

In the dividend announcement, the company had expressly reserved the right to change the modalities of the dividend payment.

2.    Amended dividend announcement

Payment of the dividend for the 2023 financial year, approved by the Annual General Meeting held on 14 June 2024, will be made directly to the respective custodian bank of the shareholders via OeKB CSD GmbH on 25 June 2024.

The payment of the dividend via OeKB CSD GmbH without the use of value rights has now become possible because other means have been found to ensure that STRABAG SE does not pay a dividend to MESCHDUNARODNAJA KOMPANIJA AKZIONERNOE OBSCHTSCHESTWO “RASPERIA TRADING LIMITED” [MKAO “Rasperia Trading Limited”] during the dividend pay-out.

The dividend will be paid out less 27.5% capital gains tax by means of a credit entry at the custodian bank. The paying agent is Raiffeisen Bank International AG, Am Stadtpark 9, 1030 Vienna.

As a result of the amended procedure, no value rights will be registered for shareholders with regard to the dividend for the 2023 financial year. A reimbursement of expenses is therefore not applicable.

Villach, June 2024
The Management Board

21.06.2024 CET/CEST

