EQS-CMS: Andritz AG: Other admission duties to follow

01.03.2024
Andritz AG: Other admission duties to follow
Andritz AG
/ Report by the Executive Board and Supervisory Board of ANDRITZ AG (FN 50935 f) pursuant to Section 95 (6) in conjunction with Section 159 (2) line 3 of AktG (Austrian Stock Corporation Act) concerning the planned implementation of the 2024 stock option pr
Report by the Executive Board and Supervisory Board of ANDRITZ AG (FN 50935 f) pursuant to Section 95 (6) in conjunction with Section 159 (2) line 3 of AktG (Austrian Stock Corporation Act) concerning the planned implementation of the 2024 stock option program
3.3. Distribution of options:
4. Terms and conditions of exercise
4.1. One stock option provides eligibility for subscribing to one share.
4.2. In order to exercise a stock option, eligible persons must be in active, continuous employment of the company or one of its affiliates as from June 1, 2024 until the date of exercise (and the exercise conditions under 3 must be fulfilled); this requirement may, in individual cases, be waived for important reasons. Another requirement is that the top global talents must have invested at least EUR 5,000, senior management at least EUR 20,000, and the members of the Executive Board at least EUR 40,000 in ANDRITZ shares from their own resources, which investment must have been paid up not later than the time of allocation of the options, i.e. June 20, 2024. Participants in the stock option program for 2024 must maintain this investment continuously until any exercise of the options and must furnish proof thereof upon exercise.
4.3. Eligible persons who have previously invested money in the company from their own resources under former stock option programs may use this investment for the new stock option program. Shares that were endowed to foundations of which eligible persons are founders and beneficiaries can also be considered as own resources. Any persons who have not participated in a stock option program so far must provide proof of their investment from their own resources by June 20, 2024 at the latest.
4.4. The exercise price of the stock options (in the following referred to as “the exercise price”) is the unweighted average of the closing price of the ANDRITZ share during the four calendar weeks following the 117th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on 21st March 2024.
4.5. The total number of shares that can be purchased must not exceed the number of options issued.
4.6. Criterion a)
30% of the options granted to each person can be exercised between May 1, 2027 and April 30, 2031 (= period of exercise), but only if
or if
60% of the options granted to each person can be exercised between May 1, 2027 and April 30, 2031 (= period of exercise), but only if
In order to determine the EBITA margin, the consolidated financial statements of the applicable year with an unqualified auditor's report are relevant. The EBITA margin is calculated on the basis of the EBITA excluding any extraordinary expenses or extraordinary earnings. If there is any doubt, the Audit Committee of the Supervisory Board shall decide.
10% of the options granted to each person can be exercised between May 1, 2027 and April 30, 2031 (= period of exercise), but only if in 2024 or 2025 or in 2026
4.9. The three criteria are independent from each other. Provided that the terms and conditions of exercise according to one of the criteria a), b) or c) are fulfilled, 50% of the options assigned to the respective criteria can be exercised immediately upon commencement of the exercise period, and 25% of the options can be exercised after three months, with the remaining 25% being exercisable after a further three months.
Assumption: EBITA margin reaches 8.8% in the business year 2025; the required share price performance of 10% is achieved: hence it is possible to exercise the options according to conditions a) and b).
AFR 1 in the 2026 business year is 1.6. Hence, 835 options can be exercised.
As a result, a total of 7,210 options (3,000 + 3,375 + 835) can be exercised.
The Executive Board and Supervisory Board of ANDRITZ AG
