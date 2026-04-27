EQS-CMS: Andritz AG: Other issuer/company information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Andritz AG / Publication according to § 119 (9) BörseG

Andritz AG: Other issuer/company information



27.04.2026 / 17:37 CET/CEST

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Publication pursuant to Section 119 para 9 Austrian Stock Exchange Act in conjunction with Sections 4 and 5 Disclosure Regulation 2018 (Veröffentlichungsverordnung 2018)

ANDRITZ AG resolves on use of 42,062 treasury shares

The Executive Board of ANDRITZ AG (the "Company") resolved on April 27, 2026, under exclusion of shareholders' repurchase rights in accordance with Section 153 para. 4 in conjunction with Section 159 para. 2 no. 3 Austrian Stock Corporation Act (AktG) and subject to the approval of the Supervisory Board and the publication of this notice on the intended use, to carry out a delivery of treasury shares to employees of ANDRITZ AG and ANDRITZ HYDRO GmbH based on the general employee participation program.

The delivery of treasury shares of the Company to the employees is expected to take place on May 13, 2026.

The Company will deliver the treasury shares from its existing holdings in treasury shares. Details on the use of treasury shares are published on the Company's website at https://www.andritz.com/group-en/investors/share/sale-and-buy-back-of-shares.

Details on the use of treasury shares in fulfillment of the disclosure requirements pursuant to Sections 6 and 7 of the Disclosure Regulation 2018 (Veröffentlichungsverordnung 2018) are published on the Company's website at https://www.andritz.com/group-de/investor-relations/aktie/aktienverkauf-aktienrrueckkauf (German) and https://www.andritz.com/group-en/investors/share/sale-and-buy-back-of-shares (English).

Use of treasury shares:

Date of the authorization resolution of the Annual General Meeting pursuant to Section 65 para. 1 no. 8 Austrian Stock Corporation Act: March 26, 2026.

Beginning and expected duration of use: Delivery of treasury shares expected on May 13, 2026.

Type of shares: Bearer shares (ISIN AT0000730007)

Planned volume of the sale: 42,062 treasury shares of ANDRITZ AG (approximately 0.0404% of the share capital of ANDRITZ AG)

Price per share (highest/lowest price): EUR 63.18 per share (closing price on April 17, 2026 of EUR 70.20 less 10% discount per share)

Type of sale: Over-the-counter (direct delivery to the respective employees)

Purpose of the transfer: Use of treasury shares for statutory purposes and purposes pursuant to Section 65 para 1b last sentence Austrian Stock Corporation Act

Possible effects of the sale on the listing of the shares: None.